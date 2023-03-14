The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry reported this Monday on the escape of a former minister convicted of corruption and asylum in the Argentine embassy in Quitoand presented his “emphatic claim” to Buenos Aires.

The Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, informed his counterpart, Juan Carlos Holguín, “that Mrs. María Duarte escaped from the Argentine Embassy in the city of Quito,” according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

According to the bulletin, the Argentine ambassador, Gabriel Fuks, was “immediately summoned” to disclose “more details” about the escape of Duarte, who She had been a refugee in the embassy in Quito since August 2020, after receiving an eight-year prison sentence for bribery.

Duarte was sentenced together with former President Rafael Correa -asylee in Belgium- and other former government officials for being part of a criminal structure that requested bribes for almost 7.6 million dollars from companies in exchange for contracts with the State, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

(You can read: The former president of Ecuador Lenín Moreno will be accused of bribery by the Prosecutor’s Office)

Duarte was convicted along with former President Rafael Correa.

The Government of the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, had informed the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry in December 2022 of its decision to grant Duarte asylum,

However, The Government of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso opposed granting Duarte the safe-conduct that would allow her to leave Ecuador without being detained.

The law firm that defends Correa, also convicted of corruption, affirmed that the Lasso government had allegedly violated international law by denying a safe-conduct for Duarte to go to Argentina.

Although the defendants deny the charges and assure that it is a judicial persecution (“lawfare”) Organized by his political adversaries, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry has ensured that the trial against Duarte concluded before the current government assumed power in May 2021.

(Also: Ecuador: correísmo takes presidential airs after election results)

Duarte, who held the Public Works portfolio between February 19, 2015 and January 6, 2017, She considers herself to be politically persecuted and denies the charges against her, just like former President Correa, who claims refugee status in Belgium, which blocks an extradition request from the Ecuadorian Justice.

According to the official Argentine version, during the past weekend, while Ambassador Fuks carried out “different tasks inherent to his diplomatic work,” “no presence” of Duarte was registered in the wing of the building where he was, which was different from the official residence of the Argentine representative in Quito.

Consequently, “we proceeded to make the corresponding tours of the different dependencies”, “without locating the whereabouts” of the former minister.

ridiculous!

María Duarte, patriotic and honest woman, involved in the cantinflada of the #Hot Flashes He had political asylum from Argentina, but the miserable Lasso government never gave him the safe-conduct that corresponded to him according to Inter-American Law.

Almost there pic.twitter.com/2xopz8I3pU — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) March 14, 2023

Ecuador summons Argentine ambassador

After the escape of the former official, Ecuador summoned the Argentine ambassador, Gabriel Fuks, to answer questions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility indicated in a statement that the diplomat was summoned this Tuesday to “respond to some queries made by the Ecuadorian State regarding details that they were informed in a meeting held last night in relation to the escape of the fugitive from Ecuadorian justice María Duarte”.

“Given some inconsistencies in the information, the Ecuadorian government has requested confirmation of new data that would be delivered today (Tuesday),” he said.

And he added that the Ecuadorian Police activated the search block to find the whereabouts of Duarte.

(Keep reading: Ecuador: Guillermo Lasso refreshes his cabinet, what is he looking for with the changes?)

On Monday, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry indicated that it had no knowledge of Duarte’s intentions to escape. “Cafiero communicated with the (Ecuadorian) Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguín and told him that Mrs. María Duarte escaped from the Argentine Embassy in Quito, without the knowledge of the Embassy staff who kept the fugitive from Ecuadorian Justice in their jurisdiction.” , said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

AND The Argentine government also indicated this Tuesday that it was unaware of the intentions of the former Minister of Public Works to abandon the Embassy of Argentina in Quito.

“Everything indicates that beyond the status granted, and the will of the Argentine Government to maintain the status of diplomatic asylum, that Ms. Duarte Pasantes has been absent by her own decision and without any indication to the embassy authorities in the Republic of Ecuador,” the Argentine Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

ANGIE RUIZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE