The former Federal Minister of Economics and North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Wolfgang Clement is dead. The 80-year-old died peacefully in his bed at home in Bonn early on Sunday morning with his family, the German press agency learned from the family. The “Neue Westfälische” had previously reported.

The New Social Market Economy initiative also confirmed Clement’s death. The former SPD politician, who last supported the FDP, was chairman of the network’s board of trustees.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to the life’s work of Wolfgang Clement. “In all of his offices, and especially as Federal Minister for Economics and Labor and as Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, your husband has made lasting merits across all party lines,” Steinmeier wrote to his widow Karin Clement on Sunday.

With independent and uncomfortable positions, the former SPD politician campaigned to make Germany fit for the future. “Until recently, your husband was a fighter for the social market economy,” says Steinmeier’s letter of condolence.

Federal Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) praised the former Economics Minister as a “great patriot”. Clement was not about ideology, but about jobs and people, Altmaier said on Twitter. As Minister of Economics and Labor, he contributed to the success of the necessary reforms.

FDP leader Christian Lindner tweeted on Sunday: “The FDP mourns Wolfgang Clement. As a social liberal, he was committed to social advancement, work and growth throughout his life. “

Clement was Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia from 1998 to 2002 and Federal Minister for Labor and Economics from 2002 to 2005, the so-called “Super Minister”. In 2008 he resigned from the party. In the summer it became known that Clement had lung cancer. He leaves behind a wife and five daughters.

At the end of August, Clement had come to a dinner from Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) for the 74th birthday of NRW. His illness had already visibly marked him.

When Clement turned 80 on July 7th, the former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) told the German Press Agency: “Wolfgang Clement has made a lot of political difference, in North Rhine-Westphalia as well as at the federal level.” Schröder continued: “Me I gave him great credit for giving up the office of Prime Minister in 2002 and accepting the post of Federal Minister for Economics and Labor in my cabinet. “

Together with the head of the Federal Chancellery at the time, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, he was one of the key players who designed the 2010 reform agenda, said Schröder. Clement made his last political appearance in 2017 when Germany applied for the EU Medicines Agency. (dpa, Tsp)