Former drummer for British rock band Uriah Heep Lee Kerslake has passed away at 74, reports Rolling Stone…

The death of the musician was confirmed by keyboardist, guitarist and songwriter of the group Ken Hensley.

According to the newspaper, Kerslake died on the night of September 19. Cancer became the cause of death of the musician.

It is also known that, in addition to Uriah Heep, Kerslake played drums on the first two albums of the British rock artist Ozzy Osbourne – Blizzard of Ozz (1980) and Diary of a Madman (1981).

Earlier, at the age of 73, one of the founders of the British-American rock group Fleetwood Mac, Peter Green, passed away.