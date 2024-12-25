Ferrari’s goodbye to Carlos Sainz It has been one of the most controversial decisions of 2024 on a sporting level.. Although it was really to incorporate seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, many have criticized this move.

One who has been critical of this decision is former driver Eddie Jordan, Michael Schumacher’s first boss in F1. The Irishman revealed in the podcast Formula for success his reaction upon hearing the news and what he said to the president of Ferrari.

“I told John Elkann ‘What the f… were they thinking when they fired Sainz, when they have a very well-structured team?’. It has worked well for them, the drivers got along well. Fred Vasseur had a great opportunity to bring a lot of success to this team…”, he explained.

Despite this, he is not against Hamilton: “Lewis is a very nice guy, perhaps one of the best on the current grid. “He’s not going to have problems on that side, but it’s really suicidal on Elkann’s part to fire Sainz.”

After knowing his goodbye from Ferrari, Jordan advised the Spanish driver not to choose Sauber-Audi for his next adventure in Formula 1. Sainz finally chose Williams, his new team starting in January.