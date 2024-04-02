Following a bit of a tease last week, Yellow Brick Games – the studio founded by former Dragon Age creative director Mike Laidlaw – has properly revealed its new third-person action adventure, Eternal Strands, which is coming to PC and consoles next year.

Eternal Strands (as detailed in a reveal over on IGN) casts players as Brynn, a member of a dwindling group of magic users known as Weavers, who sets out on a quest across a fantasy kingdom ravaged by a cataclysmic event of magical origins.

Yellow Brick's debut title is said to be inspired by the likes of Shadow of the Colossus and Monster Hunter as it pits players against massive creatures out in the world, and there's talk of physics-manipulating powers reminiscent of those seen in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.



Eternal Strands – Official Reveal Trailer





Eternal Strands reveal trailer.

You can see some of Eternal Strands' behemoth-climbing and debris-tossing in the reveal trailer above, and there's also a peek at some of its less gargantuan enemies, its flashy combat, its striking fantasy world, and a couple more magical powers – including the ability to fashion bridges (and presumably other structures) out of ice.

There's no release date for Eternal Strands yet, but it'll be coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 sometime next year.