Yellow Brick Games, the studio founded by former Dragon Age creative director Mike Laidlaw, has released a teaser trailer for its “ambitious new action RPG”, ahead of a full reveal in April.

Laidlaw announced the formation of Yellow Brick Games at the tail-end of 2020, following a brief stint at Assassin's Creed Odyssey studio Ubisoft Quebec. Prior to that, he'd worked on some of BioWare's most beloved titles before leaving the studio in 2018 after 15 years.

Little has been formally revealed about Yellow Brick Games' debut title beyond the fact it'll be an “ambitious new action RPG”, but that's all about change. The developer has now shared a 22-second teaser trailer, offering a first look at the still-unnamed project's gently stylized fantasy world, in the run-up to a proper unveiling very soon.



Game Teaser | Yellow Brick Games





Here's a first look at Yellow Brick's still-mysterious debut title.

It's all balmy light and abandoned ruins succumbing to the creeping grip of nature, with the only signs of life being a roaming beast, and, briefly, some sort of ground-shaking giant.

And that's it – there isn't even a hint of the project's title. That, however, is likely to emerge very soon, given that Yellow Brick – a team consisting of EA, Ubisoft, and BioWare veterans – is promising a full reveal in just under a week, on Tuesday, 2nd April. One for the daily then!