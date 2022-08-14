Former head of the Defense Ministry of the DPR Strelkov denied reports of an attempt to get to the front and detention in Crimea

Former Minister of Defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) Igor Girkin (better known as Strelkov) denied the information about his detention in Crimea, allegedly while trying to get to the front as a volunteer. He posted the relevant post in his Telegram.

“In the KPZ (the obsolete name of the temporary detention facility is approx. “Tapes.ru”) have not been and do not plan to, ”he commented.

The ex-head of the department added that sooner or later “it will certainly be” at the front, but “not right now.”

Earlier, information appeared on the network that Strelkov was allegedly detained in Crimea while trying to get to the Kherson Front using a cover passport, which he used while working in the special services. According to militia member Alexander Zhuchkovsky, the ex-Minister of Defense of the DPR does not pursue any political goals.