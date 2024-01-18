Moscow City Court: the prosecutor's office requested almost 5 years in prison for Igor Strelkov

The prosecutor requested former DPR Defense Minister Igor Strelkov (Girkin) a sentence of 4 years and 11 months in prison for calls for extremist activity. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the Moscow City Court.

The prosecutor representing the state prosecution proposes to send the defendant to a general regime colony, and also to deprive him of the right to administer websites on the Internet for a period of three years.

It follows from the indictment that on May 25, 2022, Strelkov read a post on the Internet page of a certain Mikhailov that military personnel of the DPR People’s Militia Corps were not provided with monetary allowances, reports TASS. He reposted this information on his social media pages.

Strelkov does not admit his guilt.

He was detained on July 21, 2023, as part of a criminal case initiated under Article 280 (“Public calls for extremist activities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.