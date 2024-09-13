Former head of DPR air reconnaissance Lysakovsky died in the SVO

The former head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) aerial reconnaissance unit, Dmitry Lysakovsky, call sign Goodvin, died in the special operations zone (SVO) in Ukraine after being transferred to attack aircraft. This was reported by the author of the Telegram channel “PriZrak Novorossii” Vladimir Grubnik.

“He was [дан] order, they went to carry it out. Like soldiers. Even understanding the true background of the “order”. While we were trying to resolve the issue of transfer through the army bureaucracy, without scandals and publicity, – in 4 days – both two-hundredth (the dead servicemen, – note from “Lenta.ru”). There is no one to translate. Ernest and Goodwin were men of honor and duty,” he wrote.

Grubnik also published footage of correspondence with Lysakovsky from the front line, in which he claims that he was “sent one way.” According to the intelligence officer, his group has no supplies or minefield maps, and there are no more than 12 combat-ready people.

Lysakovsky stood at the origins of the creation of UAV units

Dmitry Lysakovsky left for Donbass in the spring of 2014. He was involved in collecting financial aid and organizing the delivery of humanitarian supplies to the region. In October of that year, he became a participant in military operations. Subsequently, he headed the aerial reconnaissance unit. He was at the origins of the creation of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units.

Lysakovsky was a defendant in a criminal case about an attempt to raid a building on Gogolevsky Boulevard. According to media reports, in 2007 the building was purchased by Equisman Holdings Limited for $1.4 million. In 2010, its previous owner, an offshore company from the Seychelles, Aquamarine LTD, filed a lawsuit in the Arbitration Court to invalidate the transaction and return the ownership rights. The building was then sold to the offshore company Delimar Corporation LTD, whose management was represented by lawyer Lysakovsky, who then bore the surname Kotsubanov.

In January 2019, Moscow’s Presnensky Court sentenced him to six years in prison on fraud charges. He was released in the courtroom after taking into account the time he spent in pretrial detention.

UAVs were considered a factor that changed the perception of war

Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Colonel General Alexander Fomin said that the special operation in Ukraine has turned the concept of war upside down. “Just a few years ago, it was difficult to imagine the current scale of the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and other unmanned systems, the role of reconnaissance, communications, electronic warfare and suppression systems,” he said.

The commander of the BARS-23 “Orel” unit of the Russian Armed Forces, Alexey Sosonny, also confirmed that the nature of combat operations in the SVO zone has changed significantly over the past two years due to the use of UAVs. “If at the beginning our unit had only two drones, now there are different types of UAVs on both sides: FPV, and “copters” with airdrops, and “wings” for reconnaissance,” the military man is quoted as saying in the publication. He added that ground drones have also begun to appear on the front, which allow for the effective evacuation of the wounded during assault operations.