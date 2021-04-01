Former Donald Trump bodyguard: He still owes me $ 130

A former bodyguard to former US President Donald Trump recalls a time he spent serving the Republican billionaire.

“The Daily Mail” newspaper quoted Kevin MacKay as saying that he was still asking the former president for $ 130 to buy fast food for the former president.

Speaking of Trump, the 50-year-old MacKay said today, “He still owes me money for McDonald’s meals. He told me he would return the money to me. But he never did.”

The Scotsman worked on Trump’s estate in Scotland and was fired in 2012, adding that he had endured Trump’s tantrums for 5 years.

He explained, in an exclusive interview, from his home in Aberdeen, “For a long time I was working with him, I kept thinking that he would say: Kevin, this is the money I owe you, but that did not happen.”

Kevin reveals he bought fast food for Trump in 2008 when the future president was with his staff in cars bound for an airport in northeast Scotland after visiting Trump’s favorite international golf course.

“We were driving from Mr. Trump’s house. When we got to the Don Bridge, he asked to stop at McDonald’s so he could buy food for the trip back to New York,” the former guard recounts the incident.

“Mr. Trump didn’t have any British currency, the pounds. So, he asked me if I could give him the money. I said: Sure. I took everyone’s request: about 20 cheeseburgers and fries with about 10 or 15 Coca-Cola.”

“I think Mr. Trump ordered two cheese burgers with french fries. That was his regular request and he always wanted to take McDonald’s meals with him on the private plane,” Mackay recalls.

“It all cost me a total of £ 95 and Mr. Trump told me: ‘You’re going to get it back,'” confirms the former goalkeeper.

“It was a good amount for me because I was making around 2,000 pounds ($ 2,700) a month from working for Mr. Trump,” MacKay said.