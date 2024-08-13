Ciudad Juarez.- Skai Jackson, an actress who gained fame for her roles in Disney series such as Jessie, was arrested for domestic violence against her boyfriend.

According to a report from The Sun, the Zuri Ross singer was arrested last week for allegedly pushing her boyfriend during a fight they had while strolling at Universal City Walk.

The celebrity was arrested, cited and faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, for which she was released hours later.

Police sources told TMZ that the actress denied having gotten into a fight with her boyfriend and even claimed that she is happily engaged and expecting her first baby.

The former Disney star’s case will be reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether the charges facing the 22-year-old are warranted.

The identity of Jackson’s boyfriend is unknown because she has kept the details of their relationship out of the public eye. So far, the actress has not issued any comment on the matter.