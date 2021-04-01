Swiss singer Patrick Juvet, who became famous in the 1970s with the disco song ‘Où sont les femmes?’, Has died at age 70, his agent, Yann Ydoux, announced on Thursday. The artist’s body was found in an apartment in Barcelona and the causes of his death have not yet been clarified. “An autopsy will be done, I spoke with him on the phone three days ago, I thought he was fine,” said his agent. Juvet lived in Paris but used to visit Barcelona and Switzerland.

The song ‘Où sont les femmes?’, Which was a great success, was featured on the 1977 album ‘Paris by Night’. Juvet’s career “had ups and downs, happy periods, others less,” summed up Yann Ydoux, who met the singer 22 years ago. “Patrick still had a lot of projects, especially a new album as a songwriter,” he added.