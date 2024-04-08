It is an unusual sight: in the Arnhem court, all seven suspects are completely gray. The youngest is seventy and the oldest eighty. In the Dutch court, the average age is usually much younger. The judge has specially adapted the content of the trial to “suspects who are elderly”. “We realize that this case is a heavy burden. You are therefore free to leave the room at any time.” There will be an extra long lunch break on all eight sitting days, he announces. From twelve to two.

The seven suspects are on trial for participation in a criminal organization whose aim was to “intentionally assist another person in suicide and/or provide the means to do so.” Two suspects are also suspected of assisted suicide, because according to the Public Prosecution Service it has been established that they supplied the suicide drug themselves and that some recipients have died.

Cooperative Last Will (CLW) is a connecting factor between the seven suspects, because they were members or directors of it. The Public Prosecution Service is not prosecuting the CLW, but the seven suspects who allegedly operated together.

The CLW was founded in 2013 with the specific objective of bringing a humane 'last-will drug' onto the market. When CLW found a substance in 2018 – a powder used in laboratories and which CLW later started calling 'substance X' – and wanted to provide it, she received a warning from the Public Prosecution Service. It appears that a number of CLW members subsequently went “underground”, the Public Prosecution Service says.

Also read

Largest criminal case involving assisted suicide: absolute self-determination versus protection of the 'right to life'

'Starting statement'

Also deviating from this process: all suspects, just like the public prosecutor, may make an 'initial statement' on this first day of hearing. The reason for this is that the judge mentions that the case concerns “very existential and human dilemmas and interests”.

Most suspects started doing volunteer work after retirement and found their calling at the CLW, as became apparent during this first day of hearing. Some facilitated living room conversations in which people talked about the end of life. Former directors Jos van Wijk (75) and Petra de Jong (70), who may be called by their full names, led the organization in the years in which the criminal offenses were allegedly committed. A number of suspects have in common that they are surprised and outraged by the criminal case. And that's what they start their starting statement with.

“I am in disbelief about the situation I have ended up in,” says Petra de Jong, who is the first suspect to speak. “The reassuring thing is that I only have to tell the truth.” De Jong states that she and Jos van Wijk are “completely unjustified” part of this criminal case. “We are here because a number of people (within the CLW) suffered from a care provider syndrome. I reject their trade. The fact that there was a group that made these plans behind the back of the board feels like betrayal.” She talks about her past career as a pulmonologist, in which her interest in a dignified end of life grew.

'I am a baby boomer'

Jos van Wijk says, just like De Jong, that he has always “expressed that it can only be done according to the law.” “It is a stab in the back that a group of people has undermined our objectives,” says Van Wijk.

“Let me start by saying that I am a baby boomer,” he says. His generation was “spoon-fed” with “responsibility and self-determination.” “I have a life expectancy of about fifteen years and I want to be able to decide for myself. You can decide for yourself about smoking, drinking, gender reassignment and getting your driver's license, but not about the end of your life.”

suspectTineke B. Damn it, I'm suspected of humanity

The fact that the Public Prosecution Service decided to prosecute him in December places a “severe burden” on him. He calls it a “stain” that sticks to him. “It has affected my cheerfulness and spontaneity, and put my blood pressure in the danger zone.” Suspect Loek de L. says that the summons, which was delivered on the Friday before Christmas, lay over the Christmas holidays like a “dark cloud”. He calls it “indecent” of the Public Prosecution Service to send the invitation to the trial at that time.

“To my astonishment, my volunteer work for CLW resulted in this criminal case,” says 76-year-old Marja K. “I know that I have never done more than point out information to people when asked. I have become a richer person through all the meetings and conversations. For me it is not a question whether I have been criminal.”

Also read

Cooperative Last Will: 'We are not a suicide club'

Straightforward confession

75-year-old Jos S. calls the lawsuit “a battle in a lost war.” The Public Prosecution Service, he says, wants to “give people who are leading the way a boost” […] “When I was young, it was illegal to sell condoms to minors. Abortion and euthanasia are also slowly being removed from criminal law. The same will happen with assisted suicide.” And a little later: “Open the stuffy windows and doors of the legal attic room to see what is happening in the real world.”

Tineke B. (74) is happy that she can finally look the judge in the eye, she says. To feel “the connection”. She was previously detained for four days because of the suspicions. B. leaves open whether she is guilty of what the Public Prosecution Service charges her with. “Damn it,” she says, “I am suspected of humanity.”

suspectJos S. The lawsuit is a battle in a losing war, the Public Prosecution Service wants to give people who are at the forefront a boost

The first day of the hearing ends with a conversation with eighty-year-old Loek de L., who cannot answer all questions correctly because his memory is “running backwards”, but he does confess plainly. He is transparent about what he did: yes, he sold the drug to hundreds of people. He usually knew those people through the CLW. He judged on his own feeling whether they really needed the drug.

Further discussions with the suspects will take place in the coming days. The last day of the hearing is April 23. The verdict is scheduled for July 2.

Talking about suicide can be done free, anonymously and 24/7 on the national helpline 113 Suicide Prevention. Telephone: 0800-0113. Or chat on www.113.nl