Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/11/2023 – 14:19

The former director of the Civil Police of the Federal District Robson Cândido was preventively arrested this Saturday morning, 4, in Brasília. Cândido is suspected of using the corporation’s structure to persecute a woman.

The operation was conducted by the Center for Investigation and External Control of Police Activity (Ncap), with support from the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) and the Intelligence Center of the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT). According to investigations, Cândido used unmarked vehicles, corporate cell phones, official cars and cell phones belonging to other general management delegates to chase the victim.

O Estadão He tried to speak to Robson’s defense, but had no response until the last update of this text. The space remains open.

The suspect allegedly used his position to tap the woman’s phone calls and obtain information illegally. In addition to the victim, who says she was Cândido’s lover, his wife had also filed a complaint against the police chief for threats.

According to the portal G1, another delegate, responsible for the 19th Police Station, Thiago Peralva, would be responsible for including the telephone number of the woman pursued by Cândido in a telephone interception that investigated the crime of drug trafficking, for which she was not investigated. Peralva was contacted by the report, but has not yet responded.

In an excerpt of the complaint to which the Estadão had access, investigators say there is evidence that the victim had been wiretapped so that the suspects had access to his location in real time.

The victim stated that she is chased by Robson, who surprises her on the street and in places she frequents. According to prosecutors, the statement “strengthens the evidence of the improper use of the monitoring measure to commit the crime of stalking”.

In a note sent to Estadão, the Civil Police only informed that it will investigate the facts within the scope of the general police inspectorate. The MPDFT also did not provide details about the case.

Last month, Cândido left the head of the Civil Police of the Federal District after being accused of crimes included in the Maria da Penha law. At the time, he argued that he was leaving his position to take care of personal problems. The delegate had been in charge of the corporation since 2019, when he was appointed by Governor Ibaneis Rocha. After his re-election, Ibaneis kept Cândido in office until his resignation last month.