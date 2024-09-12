Director of boarding school who molested minor orphans gets 23 years

In the Ivanovo region, the former director of a correctional boarding school received 23 years in prison for the corruption of minor orphans and children left without parental care. This was reported on Thursday, September 12, reports Izvestia publication.

According to the publication, we are talking about Alexander Tsymbalyuk, and the crimes he is accused of committed during his time as head of the boarding school from 2001 to 2011. At the same time, his friend, Honored Cultural Figure, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Assembly of the Peoples of Russia and former Deputy Director of the local music school Nikolai Bukhonin, who did not live to see the verdict, was also detained. It was to “Uncle Kolya” at his dacha that children were usually brought.

The pupils recalled that they were forced into intimate relations at the dacha. One of the now-adults said that before the seduction, she was given juice with vodka to drink.

Initially, Tsymbalyuk was charged with three episodes, Bukhonin with five, by 2023 the number of episodes during the investigation reached several dozen.

It is noteworthy that the crime was revealed in 2021 during the investigation of a criminal case of embezzlement against the former governor of the Ivanovo region, Mikhail Men.