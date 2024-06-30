Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/30/2024 – 19:52

Former Americanas director Anna Christina Ramos Saicali, who had her preventive detention ordered, turned herself in in Lisbon this Sunday, the 30th. She is expected to board a flight to Brazil around midnight, local time, and disembark in Guarulhos early this Monday morning, the 1st.

The former executive must then hand over her passport to the Federal Police and can go home to await the next steps of the investigation.

The review of the arrest warrant against Saicali was carried out by Judge Márcio Muniz da Silva Carvalho, of the 10th Federal Criminal Court, in Rio de Janeiro, who replaced the preventive detention order with a precautionary measure after her defense informed that the former director was committed to returning to Brazil.

Saicali had been in Portugal since the 15th. The defense informed the court that she had a flight scheduled for Brazil on July 5th. The reservation was made on June 26th, the day after the preventive detention of the former director of Americanas was declared, without the businesswoman’s lawyers explaining the change in the date of return to Brazil (initially scheduled for the 26th).

She joined the retailer in 1997 as director responsible for people and technology. In 2004, she was promoted to CEO of B2W Digital, as a result of the incorporation of Submarino.com. In 2018, she became president of the Board of Directors at the same time as heading Ame Digital, the retailer’s digital portfolio. She also founded and was CEO of AME, Americanas’ fintech platform, from 2021 to 2023.

Saicali was removed from her duties on February 3 last year, the month after the company’s billion-dollar loss was announced by then-CEO Sérgio Rial.

A market statement issued on June 13, 2023 by Americanas stated that a report prepared by the legal department pointed out fraud in the accounting inconsistencies pointed out by Rial. “The documents analyzed indicate that the company’s financial statements had been falsified by the previous management of Americanas,” the document submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) stated.

The same statement textually indicated the participation of Miguel Gutierrez and Anna Saicali in the scheme. Gutierrez denied the accusations. On the day she was to be heard by the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the Chamber of Deputies, opened to investigate the embezzlement at Americanas, Anna used a habeas corpus to remain silent.

According to a complaint filed with the courts by the Rio de Janeiro Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, the two former executives allegedly committed accounting fraud, allegedly advancing payments to suppliers through bank loans, which is known in the market as risk-withdrawn operations.

The complaint also indicates evidence of the use of privileged information, criminal association, money laundering and the practice of market manipulation.

On Saturday, the 29th, the former CEO’s lawyers reinforced that he “never participated in or was aware of any fraud and has been collaborating with the authorities, providing the necessary clarifications in the appropriate forums”. “Given access to the records, Miguel will now be able to exercise his defense against allegations arising from false statements regarding him”, stated the executive’s defenders.