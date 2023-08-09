Márcio Meirelles did not say the reason for his absence; president of the collegiate authorized “coercive conduct” of the executive

The former director of Americanas Márcio Cruz Meirelles did not appear this Tuesday (8.Aug.2023) at the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Chamber of Deputies that investigates the company’s accounting inconsistencies. Meirelles’ testimony was scheduled for 3 pm. The board meeting started at 3:30 pm. According to the president of the CPI of Americanas, deputy Gustinho Ribeiro (Republicanos-SE), the former director did not inform the reason for the absence. The congressman authorized the Secretariat of the Mesa da Casa Baixa to take “to the necessary measures for coercive conduct” by Meirelles. “We will not accept any kind of disrespect to the work of this Parliament, to the work of this Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry”said Ribeiro.

Read too: