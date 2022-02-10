Two charges have been filed against the man and a third case is under investigation. The 54-year-old man from Almere was arrested in June last year, but has since been released, according to the Public Prosecution Service.

Kanjer Wens Nederland grants the wishes of seriously or chronically ill children and their families. Money is being collected for this. The fornication would have taken place in January 2020 while the suspect was working for Kanjer Wens. The Public Prosecution Service will announce the case on Thursday in response to questions from Broadcasting Flevoland†

The vice squad is still investigating the case. That investigation revealed that the Almeerder was also alleged to have been involved in a sexual offense involving an underage boy a long time ago. He was not working for Kanjer Wens Nederland at the time.

