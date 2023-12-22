The 55-year-old former director of the Kanjer Wens Netherlands foundation was sentenced on Friday to nine years in prison and TBS with compulsory treatment. The court in Lelystad considers it proven that Peter V. sexually assaulted thirteen underage boys between the ages of 8 and 15.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
14:03
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#director #Kanjer #Wens #sentenced #years #prison #abusing #minor #boys
Leave a Reply