Ex-diplomat Makhbubani said most of the world did not trust the West in the Ukrainian conflict

Singaporean ex-diplomat, researcher at the Institute for Asian Studies NUS Kishore Mahbubani recalled that most countries refused to impose sanctions against Russia. About this he declared in the article for SCMP.

Makhbubani explained that most of the world’s countries – 85 percent of the states – did not impose restrictions on Moscow, because they lack confidence in the West in the Ukrainian conflict and do not believe in a “black and white” version of the crisis.

“Most impartial observers of the Ukrainian crisis believe that the conflict could have been avoided. Ironically, those who most loudly warned NATO against the endless advance and approach to the borders of Russia were some of the best Western strategic minds – George Kennan, Owen Harris and Henry Kissinger, ”Mahbubani emphasized.

The strategy of complete victory for Ukraine is not in the interests of the global South, which views peace with Russia as an independent pole. As events unfold, sympathy grows in Moscow as it battles the West’s superior economy.

