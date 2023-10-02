Andrés Roemer at a UNESCO event, in Paris (France), in September 2017. Christophe Ena (AP)

The Israeli Police arrested this Monday Andrés Roemer, the once successful communicator, former ambassador and writer, following extradition requests from Mexico for five crimes of rape, the Israeli Ministry of Justice reported in a statement. The arrest occurred this morning, after the international department of the Israeli State Prosecutor’s Office presented an extradition request to the Jerusalem District Court, which will have to decide on the case. This means that the Prosecutor’s Office considers him extraditable and a procedure can be initiated for this that will conclude with the judicial decision. The statement specifies that the reason is “the crimes of rape against several women in Mexico City” for which Mexico made the request to Israel, where Roemer has lived for years.

Along with the extradition request, the Prosecutor’s Office has also asked to keep him detained until the end of the procedure. The court has accepted the claim for now and will analyze it again later, Department sources indicated. The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has confirmed the news and has trusted that he will be extradited, for which he has asked for Israel’s collaboration. If that happens, justice, now detained, will be able to continue the cases against him. Roemer was the protagonist of a major scandal in February 2021, when several women launched dozens of accusations against him on social networks, all of them very similar, which put him on the ropes and brought down his fame until he fled the country. .

Roemer began her recruitment of women, all of them young, at the La Ciudad de las Ideas festival in Puebla, a kind of hotbed for brilliant minds that had public financing and whose founding partner was the Mexican magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego. There she knew them and offered to improve their work situation. To close the agreements, she met them at her house, a mansion in one of the most affluent neighborhoods in Mexico City. She had a basement set up to play movies and everything was ready to spend an evening. That basement was the martyrdom of some of them, others managed to escape their clutches before the sexual assault was consummated. When the first public complaints came to light, through social networks, up to 60 women joined the same or similar accusations, all reporting an identical way of operating. Some finally dared to go to the Prosecutor’s Office, where an arrest warrant for rape was issued. Roemer, of Jewish descent, fled to Israel, where she enjoyed freedom and even recognition; a street was named after her, which was later removed.

The victims and their representatives did not stop complaining in Mexico. While justice requested international police cooperation and the Financial Intelligence Unit froze their accounts, they went to the Israeli embassy, ​​where they asked for help and warned of the danger of harboring a sexual predator. They were not successful. Neither does the Prosecutor’s Office in its extradition requests, something that depends on the will of Israel because there are no agreements signed between both countries for this. In fact, some of the names most sought by Mexican justice, such as that of Tomás Zerón, involved in the Ayotzinapa case, take refuge in that country. After a period of certain silence, the former diplomat and host of a program on TV Azteca – Salinas Pliego’s television station – once again expressed himself profusely on social networks from Israel, where he defended his innocence and criticized the conduct of justice as well as his Lawyers did the same in Mexico with some of the pending cases. The name and surname of some of his victims came to light in this way.

Roemer had enjoyed great fame in Mexico, which gave him television and other public activities, he wrote many books. In his diplomatic career he had had an altercation with the Mexican Government when he defended Israel, ignoring the dictated guidelines. But the victims of abuse, harassment and rape could do little with a man of great fame. Until social networks, in a kind of Me Too, began to put things in his place. This newspaper was able to speak with him in February 2021, when he complained about the “excessive lynching” of which he believed himself to be a victim: “I had never experienced such great pain,” he declared. “Now they lynch you the same if you compliment them or if you dismember a person.” In any case, “you should never deny a human being, just listen to them and grow,” he added then. “I offer, on behalf of many men, our ignorance on issues that we are unconsciously involved in.” But his fame collapsed day after day like a house of cards, repudiated by illustrious scientists and intellectuals who in his day trusted in his good name. As if plagued, he was removed from all those positions in which he had appeared. Nobody wanted to have a relationship with him.

He always categorically denied the accusations of rape, but the story of some of those victims was shocking and deserved the interest and credibility of the prosecution. In May 2022, the accused published a video in which he criticized that “crimes were being fabricated” against him. And he resorted to civil action to attack one of the victims who, he said, had reported him to cause intentional harm. A judge overturned that story in March of this year. It was the first success of those affected against the writer.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country