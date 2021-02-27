In recent weeks, a couple of recent Battlefield 6 rumors have surfaced online, including some that come from very credible sources. However, according to a former DICE developer, none of these rumors are worth paying much attention to. The statements came after on Twitter, a Battlefield fan recently asked Alan Kertz, the former DICE developer who left the studio in late 2020, what did they think of all the Battlefield 6 rumors making headlines.

In response to this question, Kertz gave a sincere and direct answer, and noted that “they have not yet seen a leak worthwhile.” Adding to this, Kertz said that the team working on the game has some great ideas and concepts, all of which are better than what the leaks have been throwing out. Which would be good news for fans, if the reality really outweighs the recent Battlefield 6 rumors.

While the Kertz’s position on the recent Battlefield 6 rumors is that we must dismiss them, we do not know what leaks and rumors he has seen and what not. It’s also unclear how much information he has about the game’s development, but it’s safe to assume that’s an appreciable amount considering that before he left he was the design director working on the franchise. As for the recent leaks and rumors, there have been many with a wide range of claims, including 128-player battles and destructive cities.

“I’m glad that the team that creates Battlefield has more imagination than the Internet. There are great ideas and concepts for the franchise.

As noted, many of these leaks and rumors come from credible sourcesBut at this point, all the recent Battlefield 6 rumors that have been posted are nothing more than mere speculation that apparently aren’t even true.