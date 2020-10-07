Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has not got MLA ticket in Bihar assembly elections. Recently he had taken VRS from the Indian Police Service (IPS) job and joined the Janata Dal United (JDU). Since then, discussions were going on that he would be contesting from Nitish Kumar’s party from Buxar assembly seat. However, the seat of Buxar has gone to the BJP’s account. After this, it was hoped that he could get a ticket from somewhere else. But when JDU released the list of 115 candidates, it was again destroyed.

On Wednesday, the ruling party JDU released the list of all its 115 candidates. It does not include the name of former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Now Pandey has spoken by writing a Facebook post. He wrote that my life was spent in struggle. I will be in public service all my life.

On Wednesday night, former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey wrote in a Facebook post, ‘I am upset with the phone of many of my well-wishers. I also understand their concern and troubles. After I was relieved, everyone expected that I would contest the election but this time I am not contesting the assembly elections. There is nothing to be disappointed or disappointed. Be patient. My life has been spent in struggle. I will be in public service all my life.

Gupteshwar Pandey further wrote, ‘Please be patient and do not call me. My life is dedicated to the people of Bihar. I salute all the elders, siblings and youth of my native land, Buxar, and all the caste religions there. Keep your love and blessings. ‘