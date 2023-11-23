Since DOOM arrived to set a standard, the rules in shooter video games have changed a lot, and this leads us to Call of Duty It has become the brand that can be considered the way to go, something that not many people agree with. Among them we have a former developer of Halo in the time of Bungieestablishing that there is an element that has spoiled the multiplayer part.

As mentioned by Max Hoberman, the technology to match players in games based on their skill has made things worse, since this way can make the player meet people who are much more experienced in games. As an example you can take the saga of Call of Dutywhich has used this type of pairing for many years.

Here is what the user mentioned:

The failure of modern skill-based matchmaking, imho, is that it’s designed to maximize these perfect match scenarios and minimize the others. When it’s working, a majority of games become super tight, super stressful. That’s not fun for most players. Where’s the variability? — Max Hoberman (@MaxHoberman) November 20, 2023

The system I designed for ranked playlists ensured a healthy mix. Sure, it sucks to see your favorite team’s butt getting kicked. But the circle closes when they are the ones kicking ass. Add in tight, even games from time to time, and that’s a lot of fun.

This means that the fun part has been removed in order to give priority to the ranked game mode, something that is already quite common nowadays, and in part there are also some problems with entering freer games in games of the style. Well in Splatoon 1 to 3 It doesn’t matter if the player starts from scratch, they will be able to face people who already have level 40.

Editor’s note: Times change, but sometimes it is not for the better, and that is also seen with microtransactions and video games as a service. Added to this is the increasingly easier difficulty in titles that should have more challenge by default.