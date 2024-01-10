Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Olga Kolinko and her daughter Yaroslava were found dead in their neighboring apartments in Kyiv. The Ukrainian publication Strana.ua reported this on January 10, citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

“Olga Kolinko was discovered on January 10, when housing office workers, in the presence of police, broke down the doors of her home,” the media reports.

Housing office workers, as journalists write, were called by neighbors because water began to flow from the apartment, but the owners did not open it.

It is noted that 71-year-old Olga was ill and therefore did not go outside in the last years of her life. She was cared for by her daughter, who was found dead in a neighboring apartment, which also belongs to the mother of the deceased.

Currently, according to the publication, law enforcement officers are clarifying the circumstances of the incident.

Olga Kolinko served as Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine twice from 1993 to 2000 and from 2003 to 2005 and headed the Committee for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption.

Kolinko was also one of the main investigators in the case of disgraced Ukrainian former Prime Minister Viktor Lazarenko. He was accused of laundering $114 million through American banks, later served four years in an American prison and was released under house arrest and bail of $65 million. In addition, the deceased had a serious conflict with the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Svyatoslav Piskun.