In Crimea, at the age of 72, Viktor Tikhonov, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine in the government of Mykola Azarov, died. This is reported by “Strana.ua” with reference to close friends of the politician.

According to the newspaper, the cause of death of the politician was pneumonia.

Since March 2010, Tikhonov has held the post of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Regional Policy, in December of the same year he became Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities.

From August 2011 to November 2012, Tikhonov served as the plenipotentiary ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus.