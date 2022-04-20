Former Deputy Prime Minister of Dagestan convicted of embezzlement of 40 million rubles released on parole

In Moscow, a court granted a request for parole (parole) of the former Deputy Prime Minister of Dagestan Rayudin Yusufov, who received 5.5 years in prison for embezzlement of 40 million rubles. About it informs “Kommersant”.

This is the second attempt of the official to be released early. He had just over a month to serve.

In February 2022, Yusufov’s son was released on parole after being sentenced to three years in prison for trying to put pressure on a witness in his father’s case.

On May 28, 2019, the court sentenced the former chairman of the government of Dagestan, Abdusamad Gamidov, and his deputy, Rayudin Yusufov, to 6.5 and 5.5 years in prison, respectively. The millions spent by them were allocated from the budget of the republic for the reconstruction of a building in Makhachkala, in which it was planned to open a special institution for the temporary stay of foreign citizens and stateless persons.