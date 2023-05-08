Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Briginets accused Zelensky of not paying the money promised to the army

Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Briginets accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of the fact that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not receive the promised payments. The words of Briginets from the air of the channel “Direct” leads RIA News.

The former deputy recalled that on February 27, 2022, the president stated that every military man should receive at least 100,000 hryvnias (about 211,000 rubles) throughout the entire military conflict. “The Cabinet of Ministers immediately supported this decision. <…> And today the president is silent about this,” Briginets said.

He added that the Ukrainian authorities publicly called this initiative several times hasty and thoughtless, but Zelensky himself did not comment on this. According to Briginets, during the year the declared amount of payments to the army lost twice in real value.

