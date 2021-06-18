In Moscow, they detained the former deputy head of the Central Bank, head of the department at the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) Konstantin Korishchenko. It is reported by TASS citing a law enforcement source.

The head of the Department of Stock Markets and Financial Engineering of the Faculty of Finance and Banking was charged under Part 4 of Article 160 (“Appropriation or embezzlement on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Together with Korishchenko, his alleged accomplice, businessman Maksim Palchun, was also arrested and charged.

The details of the detainees’ case were not disclosed.

Earlier, a municipal deputy of the Tver region, Ketevan Kharaidze, was detained in Moscow. During a search in the deputy’s apartment, investigators seized a telephone, a computer and two five-thousandth bills, which they allegedly found in a coat. The detainee herself assures that she did not put this money in her pocket.