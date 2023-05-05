Ex-deputy governor of the Kurgan region Sergey Pugin left the colony on parole

Former deputy governor of the Kurgan region Sergei Pugin left the colony. This is reported TASS with reference to lawyer Olesya Bortnikova.

It is specified that the ex-deputy governor was released on parole (PAROLE).

According to the investigation, in 2018-2019, the first deputy governor and director of the Department of Agro-Industrial Complex Pugin entered into an agreement with the head of the Shadrinsk district Vladimir Osokin, as well as Vyacheslav Roznin, who held the position of deputy head of the Shadrinsk district. They organized a forgery of acts of work performed, according to which the contractor LLC “Multiplast” received money. Officials knew that the contractor did not complete a number of works and did not deliver part of the equipment, but they paid for it in full. The money transferred to “Mulplast” was partially divided among the officials.

During the investigation, it also became clear that Pugin received a bribe of more than 100 thousand rubles in building materials from the commercial director of the company “Multiplast” for “general patronage” in the implementation of municipal contracts.

Pugin was sentenced to eight years in a penal colony. In addition, he was fined almost two million rubles.