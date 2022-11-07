She is accused of being the mastermind of the crime; 3 children and a granddaughter of the former congresswoman also go on trial today

The former federal deputy flordelis it will be judged this Monday (7.Nov.2022) for the murder of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo, in June 2019. The hearing is scheduled for 9 am, at the Jury Court of Niterói, in Rio.

She has been in preventive detention since August 13, 2021, in the Talavera Bruce women’s prison, in the Gericinó complex, in Bangu. Two days earlier, Flordelis’ mandate was revoked.

Flordelis is accused of being the mastermind of the crime. She will answer for triple qualified homicide, attempted murder, use of false document and armed criminal association.

Another 10 people were charged with involvement in Anderson’s death. Six are accused of murder, and three have already been tried. Of these, two were convicted. The other accused answer for related crimes.

This Monday (7.nov), in addition to the former PSD congressman, 4 other defendants will go on trial:

biological daughter Simone dos Santos Rodrigues – accused of triple qualified murder, attempted murder and armed criminal association;

granddaughter Rayane dos Santos Oliveira – accused of triple qualified murder and armed criminal association;

the adopted son André Luiz de Oliveira – accused of using a false document and armed criminal association;

and adopted daughter Marzy Teixeira da Silva – accused of triple qualified murder, attempted murder and armed criminal association.

The trial was scheduled for December 12, but was brought forward because of the World Cup.

Due to the number of defendants, the expectation is that the trial will extend over the next few days.