Former Deputy Defense Minister Shevtsova Denies Departure to France

Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Tatyana Shevtsova responded to reports about her alleged flight from the country. In a conversation with journalists, she denied this information, calling it rumors.

The official specified that this Saturday, July 6, she attended a dance tournament in the Kremlin. “Of course, this is all untrue,” she said, commenting on the information that spread on Telegram channels last week about her departure from Russia to France.

Shevtsova is on Western sanctions lists. She has been banned from entering European countries since 2023.

Putin fired Shevtsova in June 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Shvetsova from her post on June 17, 2024. Ruslan Tsalikov, Nikolai Pankov and Pavel Popov also lost their posts as deputy defense minister.

Related materials:

The reshuffle in the military department took place after the minister was replaced. The position passed from Sergei Shoigu to Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov in May.

Shvetsova held her post since August 2010. Under the leadership of then Defense Minister Anatoly Serdyukov, she oversaw issues of organizing financial support for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. She was in charge of the departments of financial planning, financial support, social guarantees, economic analysis and forecasting, and financial monitoring of the state defense order.

The Ministry of Defense found itself at the center of a corruption scandal

On April 23, Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was detained right at his workplace and taken to court in uniform. On the day of his detention, he participated in a meeting of the Defense Ministry board, where the development of the Leningrad and Moscow military districts was discussed. He is charged under Part 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale”), but he did not admit his guilt. According to the investigation, Timur Ivanov entered into a criminal conspiracy and, as part of an organized group, received property benefits from contracting and subcontracting work for the needs of the military department. This could have allowed him to illegally obtain various assets and services totaling one billion rubles. The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia collected materials on the accused over the course of five years.

Related materials:

On May 13, it became known that Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, the head of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, had been detained. The investigation believes that in 2021-2023, the general received a bribe from businessmen for performing certain actions in their favor. During searches, more than 100 million rubles in rubles and foreign currency, gold coins, collectible watches, and luxury items were found and seized from Kuznetsov.

On May 23, the head of the Main Communications Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Vadim Shamarin was detained on suspicion of corruption. He was convicted of accepting bribes for increasing the volume of products supplied under government contracts for the needs of the Ministry of Defense.