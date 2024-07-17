Former Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov Refused to Plead with Investigators

Former Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, against whom a criminal case was opened for accepting a bribe on an especially large scale, refused to make a deal with the investigation, denying his guilt, reports TASS.

“Ivanov rejected a plea bargain and refused a pre-trial cooperation agreement. He insists on his innocence,” a law enforcement source told the agency.

At the same time, the defense of the former official did not give any comments on this matter, pointing to a non-disclosure agreement regarding the preliminary investigation.

It was previously reported that new defendants may appear in Ivanov’s case. As it became known from the document, the criminal case was opened on April 23, 2024 against Ivanov himself, as well as businessmen Sergei Borodin, Alexander Fomin and unidentified persons.