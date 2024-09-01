Former Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov Promised Not to Hide If Released from Pretrial Detention Center

Former First Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, accused of corruption, said in court that he will not try to hide if he is released from pretrial detention under house arrest. This was reported on Sunday, September 1, by TASS.

As stated in the text of the Basmanny Court’s decision to extend the official’s term of stay in pretrial detention, his lawyers indicated that “Ivanov has no intention of hiding or obstructing the proceedings in the case, […] in connection with which they asked to deny the investigator’s request and choose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest or a ban on certain actions.”