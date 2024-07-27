Former Deputy Defense Minister Bulgakov Asked Not to Send Him to Pretrial Detention

Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, Army General Dmitry Bulgakov, arrested in a criminal case on corruption, asked the court not to place him in custody, TASS reports, citing law enforcement agencies.

Bulgakov asked to be released on bail or placed under house arrest

According to the agency’s source in law enforcement agencies, the court found the arguments of Bulgakov’s defense and the general himself insufficiently convincing. The investigation insisted on remanding the military man in custody until the fall of 2024, but the other side “asked to choose a more lenient measure of restraint not related to imprisonment, for example, to release him on bail or house arrest.”

The court assessed the investigation’s arguments as sufficiently convincing and not refuting the grounds stated in the petition to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention for Army General Bulgakov. TASS source in law enforcement agencies

Bulgakov’s defense and he himself insisted that he does not intend to hide from the investigation, and also cannot influence other defendants in the case and witnesses, since he was fired from the Ministry of Defense back in 2022.

The general was detained and arrested the day before

The detention and arrest of Army General and Hero of Russia Dmitry Bulgakov became known on July 26. At the request of the investigation, he was sent to the Moscow pretrial detention center “Lefortovo”.

The military man held the post of deputy head of the defense department from 2008 to 2022, when he was relieved of his post due to a transfer to a new job.

In the army, Bulgakov was responsible for supplying troops. He became the first army general in the history of modern Russia to be investigated.

The FSB reported the day before that “within the framework of the initiated criminal case of a corruption nature” Bulgakov was sent to a detention facility. The case is being investigated jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Investigative Committee.

Bulgakov was associated with a large food processing plant

Bulgakov acted in the interests of the Gryazinsky food plant. Under him, a system was formed in which the military was supplied with low-quality food at inflated prices. At the same time, the general himself could receive kickbacks from contracts.

In addition, details have emerged about the accomplice of former Deputy Defense Minister Bulgakov. In particular, Alexander Mikhailenko owned a pork production company. According to investigators, it was this company that replaced beef in dry rations for the military.

15.2 million rubles Bulgakov earned in 2018

According to Bulgakov’s latest public declaration, he earned 15.2 million rubles in 2018. Most of his property is registered to his wife.