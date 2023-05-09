Former federal deputy David Miranda (PDT-RJ) died at age 37, one day before his birthday, after spending nine months in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to a generalized infection in the gastrointestinal system. The announcement was made this Tuesday, 9, by her husband, journalist Glenn Greenwald, on a social network. “He died in complete peace, surrounded by our children, family and friends.”

“David’s life was extraordinary in every way. His mother died when he was 5 years old, leaving him an orphan in Jacarezinho. But a beautiful and compassionate neighbor, Dona Eliane, took him in despite having 4 children from her own deep poverty, became his mother, gave him a chance at life”, said Glenn.

David Miranda was admitted on August 6, 2022, to a hospital in Rio, with a generalized infection in the gastrointestinal system. At the time, the condition was considered serious. In September 2022, David was a candidate for federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro, but as he was still hospitalized, he had to renounce his candidacy.