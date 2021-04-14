Former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Khalil Arslanov will be tried for a mortgage debt, which was issued at VTB Bank. Prior to this, the investigation seized the property to pay off damage in a criminal case, Kommersant reports.

In 2018, Arslanov took out a bank loan in the amount of eight million rubles at 9.5 percent per annum and had to pay the amount in 74 months. With the funds received, the former deputy head of the General Staff purchased a two-room apartment on Berzarin Street in the Oktyabrskoye Pole residential complex. However, since March 2020, he has been unable to make payments.

As a result, VTB Bank sent a lawsuit to the Khoroshevsky District Court of the capital in order to recover from Arslanov and his wife more than 4.4 million rubles or to take an apartment on account of the debt. Arslanov’s representatives stated that the Colonel-General was not the owner of the object, but acted as a borrower, since the apartment was intended for the family of his son. After his father was dismissed from his post, the man allegedly wanted to register the ownership of himself, but he was refused.

A criminal case against Arslanov was initiated in October 2019 due to fraudulent actions. In January 2020, he was accused of a particularly large fraud totaling almost 6.7 billion rubles. It concerned the execution of contracts for the maintenance of digital telecommunications equipment in 2013-2017. In February 2020, the main witness in the case admitted that he had slandered the colonel general.

