Kommersant: Former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Shamarin, partially admitted guilt

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, who is involved in a bribery case, partially admitted his guilt. This reports “Kommersant” (“Kommersant”).

According to the publication, the accused admitted that he received 19 million rubles from representatives of the Perm Telephone Plant Telta OJSC. At the same time, Shamarin denies receiving another 17 million rubles. The lieutenant general also disagrees with the qualification of the charge brought against him under Part 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (receiving a bribe on an especially large scale), for which he faces 8 to 15 years in prison.

Earlier, on July 18, it became known that Vadim Shamarin was removed from his post.

Lieutenant General Shamarin was detained on May 22, 2024. According to investigators, he received a bribe of 36 million rubles from the management of a Russian company. In return, the general promised the company patronage and an increase in the volume of products supplied under state contracts for the needs of the Ministry of Defense.