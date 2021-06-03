Investigators accused the former deputy chairman of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Gennady Aleshin and anti-doping coordinator of the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) Robert Popov of complicity in the embezzlement. It is reported by TASS citing a law enforcement source.

According to him, the defendants became involved in the case against the director of the Center for Sports Training of Russian National Teams, Alexander Kravtsov, who had been arrested earlier.

The detention of Kravtsov became known in September 2020. According to the investigation, from May 2014 to July 2017, six people were registered by analysts of the complex scientific group, and one more – as an athlete-instructor of the Russian national skiing team. At the same time, in fact, they did not work in their positions, but received a salary. The amount of damage amounted to 14.45 million rubles.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the situation call the accusation unfounded, pointing out that the shortcomings revealed during the inspections were of a technical nature, and the background of the criminal case may be related to an official conflict between Kravtsov and an employee of the center.