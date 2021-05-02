The political, intellectual and former deputy leader Alcira Argumedo He died this Sunday at the age of 80. She was one of the founders of the movement South Project together with Fernando Pino Solanas. In the PASO of 2011, she was a presidential candidate for that space.

The news was first spread from the official Twitter account by Alcira Argumedo and, minutes later, confirmed to Clarion for him familiar surroundings of the leader.

“Friends we want communicate the sad and painful news that our dear Alcira Argumedo has just passed away, in peace and surrounded by affection, “was read in Argumedo’s tweet around 7:00 p.m.

He concluded: “We embrace his being and give thanks for his beautiful legacy. His family members deeply appreciate the expressions of solidarity and affection.”

Born in Rosario, and author of the work “The silences and voices in Latin America” ​​(1993), a reference in the university environment, Argumedo was elected as a national deputy in 2009 for South Project, the space of Pino Solanas, and reelected for the same position in 2013.

“Alcira had a serious lung disease, with which she had been struggling for four months. The relatives admitted her on Friday night at the Cemic Clinic, with a picture of respiratory complications (not Covid-19), “they told Clarion from their family environment.

They added: “She was lucid and in a state of slight recovery, accompanied by family and friends. After some complications, She was sedated yesterday (for Saturday) and today (Sunday) she died at 7:00 p.m.“.

From her social networks, Alcira Argumedo introduced herself as a teacher, sociologist and researcher at Conicet.

Before his death, Vice President Cristina Kirchner, communicated her condolences and recalled the closeness that Argumedo had established with his son Máximo Kirchner, when they coincided in the Chamber of Deputies.

“Valuable woman, longtime militant and tireless fighter of ideas“The former president described her on her Twitter account.

I just found out that Alcira Argumedo, a valuable woman, a longtime militant and a tireless fighter of ideas, passed away. They became good companions with Máximo in the Chamber of Deputies. My condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/OY1PVFrezl – Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) May 2, 2021

