Former Guinean president Alpha Condé, ousted by a coup d’état in September, returned to the country on Friday after undergoing medical treatment in the United Arab Emirates, the military junta in Conakry announced.

Condé “returned to Conakry this afternoon”, says a statement read on state TV on behalf of the junta’s governing body and its chief, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

In power for almost 11 years, Condé was deposed on September 5, 2021 by Colonel Doumbouya, who made himself president of the country. “The former president will remain in Guinea as long as his health allows. Your integrity and dignity will always be respected, according to your position and status,” the board said.

At 84, Condé left the country in mid-January to undergo medical examinations. The junta was afraid to let him go, because they feared some sort of maneuver. His party, the Regrouping of the People of Guinea (RPG), from which he left, yesterday denounced “arbitrary actions” by authorities against training.

A day earlier, a former prime minister and three former ministers who held positions during Condé’s presidency were indicted and arrested for alleged embezzlement of public resources.

