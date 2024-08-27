Home policy

From: Fabian Müller

Press Split

Tulsi Gabbard once wanted to enter the White House for the Democrats. Now she is changing sides and wants to support Donald Trump in the election campaign.

Washington, DC – Former Democratic presidential candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who has since left the party, is supporting Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US election in November. She is committed to doing everything she can to get him back into the White House, Gabbard said in a video posted on X, the former Twitterpublished.

She wrote: “I have been a Democrat for more than 20 years.” Now she is supporting the Republican candidate Trump in the race for the presidency. Gabbard appeared with Trump in Detroit on Monday (August 26). The former US president understands “the great responsibility that a president and commander in chief has for each and every one of our lives,” Gabbard said.

With regard to the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, the former National Guard soldier said that Trump’s first priority in office would be to bring the US back “from the brink of war.” The Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, on the other hand, stands for the curtailment of freedom and the abuse of power, says Gabbard.

Tulsi Gabbard at the campaign rally for Donald Trump in Detroit. © Carolyn Kaster/AP

Gabbard ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 – but had no serious chances and, after giving up her own ambitions, threw her support behind Joe Biden, who won the election for the Democrats. In her election campaign at the time, the congresswoman from Hawaii campaigned for, among other things, a demilitarization of US foreign policy.

The politician, now 43 years old, had to defend herself against accusations that her candidacy was supported by Russia and was only aimed at weakening the Democrats. Trump repeatedly defended Gabbard against these allegations at the time – which is why some Democrats viewed her with even greater skepticism.

Gabbard was a member of the House of Representatives in Washington from 2013 to 2021. Her positions often contradicted those of her party. In 2017, for example, Gabbard traveled to Syria to meet ruler Bashar al-Assad. She was heavily criticized for the trip. After her time in parliament, Gabbard broke away from the Democrats and has since appeared frequently in conservative media. (dpa/fmú)