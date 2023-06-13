Cláudio Antônio Guerra will have to serve 7 years in prison; case is related to the disappearance of 12 people

O MPF (Federal Public Ministry) obtained the sentence of Cláudio Antônio Guerra, former delegate of the Dops (Department of Political and Social Order) of Espírito Santo, to 7 years of prison in semi-open regime for the crime of hiding a corpse. The case is related to the disappearance of 12 political activists during the authoritarian regime of the military dictatorship. Here’s the full (508 KB).

The decision was taken last Thursday (8.jun.2023) by the Federal Court of Campos dos Goytacazes, in Rio de Janeiro. Here are the names of the victims:

Ana Rosa Kucinski Silva;

Armando Teixeira Frutuoso;

David Capistrano da Costa;

Eduardo Collier Filho;

Fernando Augusto Santa Cruz Oliveira;

John Baptist Rita;

João Massena Melo;

Joaquim Pires Cerveira;

Jose Roman;

Luís Inácio Maranhão Filho;

Thomaz Antônio da Silva Meirelles Neto;

Wilson Silva.

In the judgment, the Court recognized “the non-applicability of the crimes under investigation, here considered as crimes against humanity, in compliance with the Constitution of the Republic, international human rights norms and settled case law within the scope of the global and inter-American systems for the protection of human rights”.

The complaint against the former delegate was filed in July 2019 by the Attorney General Guilherme Garcia Virgílio, from the MPF in Campos dos Goytacazes. The accusations were of destruction and concealment of corpses.

“The defendant’s behavior deviated from legality, moving away from principles that should guide the exercise of public function by any agent of the State, especially those in the exercise of positions in public security forces, which imposes the duty to protect rights and guarantees constitutional rights of the population”said the prosecutor.

In addition to imprisonment, Cláudio Antônio Guerra was sentenced to pay a fine of 308 days, calculated on the basis of one-thirtieth of the minimum wage in force on October 22, 2019, totaling just over R$ 10,000.

AMNESTY LAW

The MPF argued the inapplicability of the Amnesty Law, which was accepted by the Federal Court based on two reasons.

The 1st was regarding the amnesty for political crimes committed between September 2, 1961 and August 15, 1979. However, according to the judge, the crimes of hiding the corpses of Cláudio Antônio Guerra, which occurred between 1974 and 1975, remain without solution to date, characterizing a crime of a permanent nature that extends beyond the period delimited by the Amnesty Law.

The Justice also concluded that the Amnesty Law is not compatible with the Inter-American Convention on Human Rights and with consolidated jurisprudence in international courts.