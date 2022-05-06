According to Esper, Trump asked at least twice whether the military could fire missiles at Mexico. Trump is also said to have said, “They have no control over their own country.”

When Esper objected, he writes in his memoir, Trump said that “we can just fire some Patriot missiles and shut down the labs quietly.” And: “No one would know it was us.” Trump would simply say that the US had not carried out the attack, the former defense secretary said.

Trump is said to have acted “more erratic” and “confused” after his first impeachment proceedings ended in February 2020, Esper writes. One of Trump’s many notable “desires” that Esper expresses in his book, Trump expressed on June 1, 2020, as protests against police brutality erupted after George Floyd’s assassination: He wanted to post 10,000 soldiers on the streets of Washington. Of the protesters, Trump said: “Can’t you just shoot them?” See also Digital picture frame in the test: Photo change

When a reporter from The New York Times Asked Esper what his personal opinion of Trump is, he said: “He is an unscrupulous person who, given his self-interest, should not hold a high public position.”

#Defense #Secretary #Trump #wanted #fire #missiles #Mexico #drug #labs