Law enforcement officers detained ex-Minister of Defense of the DPR Igor Strelkov

The security forces detained the former Minister of Defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Girkin (Strelkov). This is reported RBC.

Strelkov was taken from his house around noon, his apartment is being searched. According to preliminary information, a former employee of Wagner PMC wrote a statement to the ex-minister.

Strelkov’s wife Miroslava Reginskaya said that she was not at home when her husband was detained. From friends, she managed to find out that Strelkov was charged with extremism.

On April 14, information appeared about a possible check of Strelkov for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he stated that he was not afraid of accusations and that citizens had the right to complain about him if they considered his position to be wrong.