Cyclist and former world time trial champion Rohan Dennis has been charged on suspicion of killing his wife, cyclist Melissa Hoskins. That Australian media report Sunday.

On Saturday evening, according to local police, 32-year-old Hoskins was hit by a driver she knew. The accident took place in Adelaide, a city in southern Australia. Hoskins died in hospital on the night from Saturday to Sunday from her injuries.

After the collision, the police arrested a 33-year-old man and charged him with manslaughter by dangerous driving. According to Australian media, it is Dennis. The suspect has now been released on bail; he is due to appear in court in March.

The Australian track and road cyclist ended his professional career earlier this year. He is employed by the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma until December 31. Hoskins was a professional track cyclist until she retired in 2017. In 2015 she became world champion in the team pursuit.