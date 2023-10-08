interviewThe Netherlands almost had a cabinet with PvdA and GroenLinks in 2021. VVD and CDA were about to stop their resistance against ‘the left-wing cloud’, until D66 leader Kaag unexpectedly lifted her blockade against the Christian Union. Former Christian Union leader Gert-Jan Segers reveals this in his political memoirs, in which he also criticizes BBB party leader Caroline van der Plas and the current ‘merciless’ politics.