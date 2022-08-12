The signing of Jorge Sánchez with Ajax has left an open hole in the defense of Club América. The departure of the right back represents a serious blow for the Eagles for the rest of the Liga MX Opening 2022 tournament. Miguel Layún and Emilio Lara are emerging as the players most likely to take the position, although these options would add one more element with a past in Cruz Azul.
Juan Daniel Blanco, a soccer player who trained in the basic forces of the Celeste Machine, recently joined America and could be taken into account to fight for this position. In an interview with the TUDN chain, Fernando Ortiz, coach of the Águilas, did not rule out the possibility that a right back arrives before the market closes in Liga MX, although he indicated that the 20-year-old side is on his radar .
“If no one comes, I’m satisfied. I’ve said it, but I don’t rule out that one more full-back could come. There is a boy from the basic forces, Dani Blanco, who I also liked a lot”
– Fernando Ortiz to TUDN
According to the Liga MX portal, Juan Daniel Blanco Chávez is 20 years and four months old, measures 1.68 meters and weighs 73 kilograms. The soccer player began his career with Cruz Azul’s sub-13 basic forces in the Spring 2015 tournament.
The right back remained with the La Noria team until Clausura 2022. For this semester, Blanco Chávez joined the Águilas. After the departure of Jorge Sánchez he would have the possibility of having minutes with the azulcrema first team.
