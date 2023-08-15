When Blue Cross won the ninth star, many fans were excited thinking that it would be the beginning of a golden age for the club. With the ghosts defeated, they imagined that what was next was to win and regain the greatness lost over the years. However, things were very different.
Bad habits continue to be the daily bread in the cement squad. Directors and staff of the Cooperative cannot work together, and this division has directly affected the results obtained on the field of play.
With the arrival of Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti and Memo Vázquez as the Brazilian’s assistant, the fans thought that Cruz Azul would put an end to the heated decisions. That he would finally bet on a long-term process and that the triumphs and victories would come in clusters. But no, something very different happened.
After only twenty-two games in which the Machine won 6, drew 4 and lost 9, the leaders thanked Ricardo Ferretti and left the institutional assistant on the bench: Joaquín Moreno, with whom Cruz Azul had already won two games consecutively when he stayed as an interim, before they tied up ‘Tuca’.
Joaquín Moreno’s first statements, after thanking the board for the trust and opportunity, was a direct request to those in long pants, requesting a quality forward center. With a month and days to go before the records close, Cruz Azul still cannot sign, I am not saying the player that their coach requested, but a striker and nothing more.
Faced with the adversity that threatens the Blue Cross Blue Machine, former player Jerry Flores went to the largest temple in Tokyo and resorted to Buddhism to ask for the improvement of the team where he played and of which he is a fan.
‘Oldest Buddhist Temple in Tokyo. SENSOJI of Asakusa. Wishing that great things come and my powerful Machine takes direction’, published Jerry Flores on his social networks.
