Crime boss Makhmudov, who was sent from a penal colony to the SVO, commands snipers

Former businessman and crime boss Alietdin Makhmudov, convicted of ordering a murder and extortion, and sent from prison to a special operation (SVO), spoke about his service.

Last spring, he was sent from prison to the Storm Z unit, and this year he was promoted to lieutenant and became a sniper company commander. He also said that he refused to join the Wagner PMC, calling its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin a “bad man.”

In “Storm” Makhmudov commanded a hundred people

Makhmudov gave interview portal V1, saying that he had come to Volgograd on a business trip, but refused to give the reason for it. He said that he had been in prison when he signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense in April 2023, calling his decision the duty of every man. “I spent a month of training at a training ground in the DPR, and then I was on the ‘front line,’” he said.

Makhmudov also reported that before this, Yevgeny Prigozhin came to their colony and invited them to join the Wagner PMC.

But I didn’t go with him. I listened to what he was saying. How he was discussing, reasoning. I thought he was a bad person. Alietdin Makhmudov

After training, the crime boss ended up in the Storm Z unit, where he served for six months and commanded 110 servicemen. “The command apparently appreciated my leadership qualities,” Makhmudov explained to his superiors. He said that in six months, his unit had covered more than three kilometers, “took many positions,” and was directly involved in the assault.

After completing his service in Storm Z, Makhmudov decided to sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry as a volunteer. Now, according to him, he is the commander of a special sniper company. In the spring of 2024, the ex-businessman completed military courses in a month and a half and was awarded the rank of lieutenant.

Photo: Vitaly Timkiv / RIA Novosti

“I command a secret unit, so I can’t reveal all the details,” he explained to journalists at first, but then shared some of them. In particular, Makhmudov showed his chat with fighters on Telegram, where he is constantly informed about the situation at the positions, spoke about night sorties and dozens of drones arriving during the day. In addition, during the conversation, he called a subordinate sniper with the call sign Vorkuta, who spoke about the fighting spirit, amazing emotions and eating sports nutrition. V1 adds that literally a couple of weeks after the interview, it became known about Vorkuta’s death.

Makhmudov called his release a chance from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Makhmudov did not talk much about his criminal past, but it is claimed that he “does not deny it.” Speaking about how he got from a colony to the SVO, he said that “the supreme commander gave me a chance.” “It is humane, it is fair. No matter what a person has done in his life,” the authority considered, pointing out that “everyone can change their life and go defend the Motherland” or help others.

He also hoped that his story would serve as an example for others, and that those who “have stumbled or gotten lost in life will make the right choice and change their destiny.”

Makhmudov went to the State Duma twice and met with the deputy

In November 2023, Alietdin Makhmudov was spotted within the walls of the State Duma. He took a photo with deputy Andrei Lugovoi. His acquaintances claimed that he had indeed been in Moscow and then returned to the special operation zone.

When asked by journalists to comment on the reason for the meeting between Lugovoi and Makhmudov, the parliamentarian’s assistants replied that they had passed the question on to the people’s representative himself. He refused to discuss the matter, explaining that he was on the road.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

In July, it became known that Makhmudov visited the State Duma again and held another meeting with Andrei Lugovoi. Military orders were noticed on Makhmudov’s chest.

According to the serviceman, he was invited to the State Duma to discuss the situation on the contact line. There he was asked about the events in the SVO zone and the needs of the soldiers on the front line.

In addition, an advertising banner with Alietdin Makhmudov appeared in Derbent. The published photo shows Makhmudov waist-deep with combat awards on his chest. “Support your own! Come serve under contract!” – the slogan under the photo calls. Makhmudov is a native of Dagestan, from where he moved to Volgograd at the age of 17.

Makhmudov was convicted of extortion and organizing a murder

As V1 recalls, in the 2000s, Alietdin Makhmudov was called a famous businessman and crime boss. He was a member of the Kadinskaya criminal cell, named after the crime boss and president of the Volgograd regional boxing federation, Vladimir Kadin. He owned several casinos, had an alcohol business, and a company related to metal.

In 2009, he was convicted for the first time due to a conflict with the head of the Korean diaspora (it is indicated that it was about extortion of millions of rubles). In 2015, he was sentenced to 17.5 years in a maximum security penal colony for organizing the murder of businessman Sergei Brudny and seriously wounding the Central Market tenant Evgeny Remezov, who had already been convicted of terrorism. The court found that it was on Makhmudov’s orders that the killers shot at them in the very center of Volgograd.